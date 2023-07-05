Celebrations are taking place across the region to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the NHS.

Then minister of health Aneurin Bevan launched the service on 5 July 1948 which allowed British citizens to access healthcare free at the point of use.

Cumberland Council will illuminate multiple buildings in blue lighting to match the NHS's logo.

The buildings that will be lit will be in the Court Square, Citadels, and Market Cross areas of Carlisle. The Civic Centre is also illuminating some of the windows, to form a blue heart for the NHS’s celebration. Allerdale House in Workington and The Beacon in Whitehaven will also be lit blue.

Carlisle's civic centre will sport a blue love heart in celebration of the anniversary. Credit: Stuart Walker Photography

Westmorland and Furness Council will also light up their buildings in blue for five nights. This will include Kendal Town Hall, Kendal Castle and Penrith Town Hall.

Cllr Denise Rollo, Cumberland Council’s Executive Portfolio Holder for Sustainable, Resilient and Connected Places, said: “This initiative is a small gesture of appreciation for the tireless work that the NHS staff does every day to care for people."

The council hopes the lights will serve as a source of inspiration to the community. Credit: Stuart Walker Photography

NHS Dumfries and Galloway are illuminating Mountainhall Treatment Centre and the Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary as part of the celebrations.

Jeff Ace, Chief Executive of NHS Dumfries and Galloway, said: “We know that our NHS and social care services are still under pressure and remain extremely busy.

“The 75th anniversary, coming as it does in the midst of these challenges, provides a further opportunity for people to thank staff, ensure that staff across health and social care feel valued, and to drive some of the very positive stories of staff commitment."

Mountainhall Treatment Centre on Bankend Road in Dumfries has been lit up with blue lighting this week to mark the NHS anniversary. Credit: NHS Dumfries and Galloway

Tonight, North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust (NCIC) is holding a special service at Carlisle Cathedral to pay tribute and thanks to staff past and present.

The service will begin at 7pm and all are welcome to join staff from NCIC, the Bishop of Carlisle and invited guests to celebrate the achievements of the NHS and to look forward to the future.

