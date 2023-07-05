Whitehaven harbour's resident seal has been checked over by medics after a member of the public expressed concern for her health.

Stella the seal has become a regular visitor to the harbour in recent months, coming into the Queen's marina to feed.

In a Facebook post, Whitehaven Marina said: "Last night a member of the public noticed Stella had some marks on her neck and did the right thing by reporting it to the British diver marine life rescue (BDMLR).

"This morning, a marine mammal medic came to the harbour to see Stella. We can happily say she is fine. Her usual happy & healthy self, even posing for photos & videos the medic was taking.

"A group of cyclists setting out on their Coast to Coast today didn’t even phase her. Thank you to the member of the public who made the phone call. It’s lovely to know that she has so many people looking out for her."

They also reminded the public to keep a wide distance if they see Stella and keep all dogs away from the slipway if she is there.

