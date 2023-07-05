Train ticket offices will close across England under new proposals by rail operators.

Avanti West Coast is launching a public consultation over proposed changes that would see all ticket office windows at their stations close. The changes would affect the stations at Carlisle, Penrith and Oxenholme,

Staff would still be present at the stations but would be there to give advice about fares and supporting customers with accessibility needs.

Northern Rail are also proposing to close ticket offices at their stations in Workington, Whitehaven, Appleby and Windermere.

The rail operators say that the changes are to modernise the railway and reflect the ways customers buy tickets today. Avanti says that usage of ticket offices has significantly reduced over the past decade as customers move to alternative ways of booking trains, like mobile phone apps.

Transport Focus will lead the 21-day public consultation which ends on Wednesday 26 July.

