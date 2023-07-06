Investigations continuing after fire at Penrith barber shop

Play Brightcove video

Viewer footage

Investigations are continuing after a fire at a Penrith barber shop.

Five fire engines and police were called to the blaze on Middlegate last night.

No one was injured in the fire, but two people at the rear of the affected building were guided to safety by firefighters.

Buildings above the barber shop were damaged by fire, while the adjoining sites suffered smoke damage.

"The rescue was fantastic, two appliances came really quickly from Penrith," said Stuart Hook, area manager for Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service.

"They attacked the fire really quickly."

The cause of the fire is not believed to be suspicious.

Mr Hook praised the actions of crews, adding that their swift response helped to avert more serious damage.

The cause of the blaze is still to be established.

