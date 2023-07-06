Play Brightcove video

The King and Queen are greeting crowds in Galashiels in their first official visit to the region since the Coronation.

They will tour the Great Tapestry of Scotland to mark its 10th anniversary this morning.

Their Majesties will also be among the first to see a new panel commemorating the coronation.

Crowds gathering outside The Great Tapestry of Scotland for the visit of King Charles and Queen Camilla. Credit: Picture: ITV Border.

Speaking ahead of the visit, Sandy Maxwell-Forbes, Centre Director at The Great Tapestry of Scotland said: “It is the greatest honour to be welcoming The King and Queen to The Great Tapestry of Scotland in Galashiels.

"I look forward to introducing them to some of the individuals who were instrumental in creating the Tapestry and one of the nation’s top-rated visitor experiences right here in Galashiels.

“This marks a significant moment in the Tapestry’s extraordinary success story and, as the home of the people’s story of Scotland, we wanted to commemorate this by revealing a new tapestry panel dedicated to our recently crowned King and Queen.

"This will build on the Tapestry’s intricately detailed panels already dedicated to telling Scotland’s royal history.”

A small number of protesters were seen shouting "not my King" as their Royal Majesties greeted the public.

