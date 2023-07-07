Disruption to bin collections in the Scottish Borders is set to continue throughout the coming weeks, the public has been warned.

Missed and delayed rubbish collections - both domestic and trade - have become commonplace during the last month across the Borders due to staff shortages and vehicle issues.

And a spokesperson for Scottish Borders Council has revealed there is no expectation of a quick solution to the problem any time soon.

The spokesperson said: "We are working hard to maintain collections but unfortunately there may be some ongoing disruption in the coming weeks.

"Please keep an eye out on our social media pages for information on any affected routes and further updates.

"Residents are being advised to please leave their bins presented and we will try to recover them as soon as possible.

"If we are unable to return before the next scheduled collection for that type of bin, we will collect extra bagged material placed beside the bin. Please note we can accept recycling in any bag except a black bag".

The latest issue occurred at the Blythe Bridge, Dolphinton and Boddingsgill areas on Tuesday, 4 July.

Due to "mechanical issues", the crew were unable to complete the recycling collections.

