Carlisle United have signed defender Sam Lavelle on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old scored the winning penalty when his side Charlton Athletic knocked out Premier League high-flyers Brighton Hove Albion in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup in December.

Lavelle began his career at Blackburn Rovers where he spent 12 years, before moving to Bolton Wanderers ahead of the 2016/17 season.

The Scotland youth international moved to Morecambe in the summer of 2017 and made 165 appearances across four seasons with the Shrimps.

He was captain at the Globe when the club won promotion to the third tier for the first time in their history in May 2021.

That earned him a move to League One side Charlton, where he scored three times in 41 appearances.

He was due to spend the second half of the 2022/23 campaign on loan with Burton, but a shoulder injury brought a premature end to that spell.

Lavelle featured 15 times in the league for Charlton last year, with his last league start coming in February.

