Carlisle United have announced their second signing of the day with the arrival of a new midfielder.

Dylan McGeouch joins the club on a two-year deal after previously representing Forest Green Rovers.

McGeouch came through the Celtic youth set-up before spells at clubs including Hibernian and Sunderland.

He was part of the historic Hibs team that defeated Rangers to win the Scottish Cup in 2016.

He made 93 appearances with Hibernian before agreeing to a move to Sunderland in the summer of 2018.

A 2020 January transfer window move then took him to Aberdeen, where he made just under 50 appearances for the Dons before heading south again to Forest Green.

He was voted the supporters’ player of the season with Rovers last term.

He made two senior appearances for Scotland during a tour to Peru and Mexico in 2018.

