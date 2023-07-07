Flash flooding and power cuts possible as thunderstorm weather warning issued

A thunderstorm weather warning has been issued for large swathes of our region.

The yellow warning - the lowest of three levels of severity issued by the Met Office - will come into force at 9am on 8 July and will run until 11.59pm.

The warning covers the entirety of Cumbria and the Borders and eastern parts of Dumfries and Galloway.

The Met Office says:

Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

Fast-flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Some communities might become cut off if roads flood

Power cuts are possible and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

