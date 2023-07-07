Flash flooding and power cuts possible as thunderstorm weather warning issued

The Met Office warning comes into force tomorrow.

A thunderstorm weather warning has been issued for large swathes of our region.

The yellow warning - the lowest of three levels of severity issued by the Met Office - will come into force at 9am on 8 July and will run until 11.59pm.

The warning covers the entirety of Cumbria and the Borders and eastern parts of Dumfries and Galloway.

The Met Office says:

  • Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

  • Fast-flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life

  • Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

  • Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

  • Some communities might become cut off if roads flood

  • Power cuts are possible and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

