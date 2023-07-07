A man has died following a crash on the A66.

The 35-year-old man from Middlesbrough sadly died at the scene after a crash shortly after 6am near the Brough junction.

The man's family have been informed.

Police are investigating the collision.

Anyone with information relating to this incident can report online at www.cumbria.police.uk/ report-it, quoting incident number 22 of 7 July 2023 and directing reports to Sergeant Young and PC McEwan.

You can also call 101.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

