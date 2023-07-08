Man who died in A66 crash named as Daniel Stephens from Middlesbrough

A man who died following a crash on the A66, near Brough has been identified as Daniel Stephens, aged 35 from Middlesbrough.

Police were called at around 6:10am on Friday 7 July and emergency services attended, but Daniel died at the scene. His family have been informed.

Police are now investigating the collision.

Anyone with information relating to this incident can report online at www.cumbria.police.uk/ report-it, quoting incident number 22 of 7 July 2023 and directing reports to Sergeant Young and PC McEwan.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.