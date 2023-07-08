New bus shuttle pilot starts in Ullswater to help cut down on cars on the road

The team behind the ‘Sustainable and Integrated Transport for Ullswater’ (SITU) initiative are celebrating the launch of a pilot minibus scheme, linking people and places around the Ullswater Valley.

As part of a drive for more sustainable transport and reduced private vehicle traffic in the Ullswater Valley a new 16-seater mini bus service, operated by Stagecoach and called the Ullswater Bus, is available from Saturday 8 July.

The bus connects holiday accommodation such as campsites, hotels and residential locations with destinations such as Pooley Bridge, Howtown, Lowther Castle and Gardens and Ullswater Steamers and onward transport services already in place.

Currently, the Ullswater Bus will run as a weekend and bank holiday pilot scheme. If successful, the pilot will pave the way for an expanded service next year. The Ullswater Bus operates on Saturdays, Sundays and Bank Holidays until 29 October. It will cover locations within the following three routes:

UB1 - Pooley Bridge - Bennethead - Leeming - return.

UB2 - Pooley Bridge - Tirril - Askham - Lowther - return.

UB3 - Pooley Bridge - Howtown - return

Trips are priced at £2 single, £4 return. Concessionary fares are available, and under 5s go free.