A mountain rescue team spent seven hours battling the elements after a walker fell and suffered a suspected broken shoulder.

The Wasdale team were called out to the area, near Broad Crag summit, at around 2pm on Wednesday.

As it was so high up, the Great North Air Ambulance was called to assist in the rescue.

However, due to the low clouds, the helicopter struggled to find a safe landing spot, and instead the coastguard helicopter was brought in.

The team carried the walker on stretcher until they reached a safe landing spot for the helicopter. Credit: Wasdale Mountain Rescue

Meanwhile, mountain rescue rangers climbed the fell to help the walker in person.

He managed to walk with help for a time, before being put on a stretcher until Lingmell Col, where a safe landing spot for the helicopter was found.

The walker was taken to hospital for further treatment, and the mountain rescue teams went back to base to restock and get ready for the next callout.

