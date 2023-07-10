Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses following an assault on a 42-year-old man, by a "group of youths", which left him hospitalised.

The man was walking alongside a 54-year-old woman on a path leading from the pedestrian bridge on the Cuddyside towards March Street, in Peebles.

The incident happened shortly after 10pm on Friday 7 July. During the assault a bag containing alcohol was stolen.

The woman was uninjured but the man attended Borders General Hospital and received treatment for a number of injuries.

