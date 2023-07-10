Four dogs shot dead by farmer in Dumfries and Galloway after reports of sheep being killed
Police Scotland have confirmed that four dogs were shot and killed in Dumfries and Galloway on Sunday morning by a farmer.
A pack of dogs were found to be roaming unaccompanied with police being made aware of a sheep being killed and another being attacked near Moffat.
Four of the dogs were subsequently shot and killed while a further six were secured and are now being cared for at local kennels.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.40am on Sunday, 9 July, 2023, officers were made aware of a sheep being killed and another being attacked in the Moffat area after a number of dogs were found roaming unaccompanied."Four of the dogs were shot and destroyed as a result of this incident. Officers attended and safely secured six of the dogs who are being cared for by local kennels.
“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”
