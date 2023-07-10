Police Scotland have confirmed that four dogs were shot and killed in Dumfries and Galloway on Sunday morning by a farmer.

A pack of dogs were found to be roaming unaccompanied with police being made aware of a sheep being killed and another being attacked near Moffat.

Four of the dogs were subsequently shot and killed while a further six were secured and are now being cared for at local kennels.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.40am on Sunday, 9 July, 2023, officers were made aware of a sheep being killed and another being attacked in the Moffat area after a number of dogs were found roaming unaccompanied."Four of the dogs were shot and destroyed as a result of this incident. Officers attended and safely secured six of the dogs who are being cared for by local kennels.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

