Watch as Ewan Duff explains why he is walking the entire length of Hadrian's Wall.

A Kendal man is walking the entire length of Hadrian's Wall in memory of his partner who died from epilepsy.

Ewan Duff is walking 84 miles without stopping to raise money for SUDEP, Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy, Action.

His partner Rachel Morgan died despite having no formal diagnosis for epilepsy. In January had a seizure during the night and died in hospital two days later.

Ewan explains how it took two post mortem's to find out what happened to Rachel.

Ewan said: "So the doctors came back with an inconclusive result following Rachel's passing and that was quite hard to hear because naturally you want to know what's happened to your loved one.

Ewan is looking to complete the walk in 30 hours. Credit: ITV

"But following a second sort of post mortem it came back as something called SUDEP Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy- although it's a rare condition or rare cause of death it's something i'd never heard of and neither had her family and it's a very opened cause of death as well so it was very hard to hear."

The challenge Ewan is undertaking will see him walk the entire length of the wall without stopping. Most people give themselves a week to complete the challenge but Ewan is hoping to do it in 30 hours.

He said: "It's 84 miles it runs from Bowness-on-Solway to Walsend plan to do it hopefully within about 30 hours. I'm going to go as one whole walk and i want to push myself Rach would always be saying go hard or go home so that's what i really want to do for it."

Ewan Duff is raising money in memory of his partner who died from epilepsy. Credit: ITV

"It provides research for medical professionals but it also provides bereavement support and counselling and also getting in touch with people in a similar situation."

Ewan was keen to ensure Rachel knew of his plans for marriage shortly before she died.

He said: "Quite early on I was quite keen to get married to her. Unfortunately I didn't quite manage to pop the question to her but in the hospital I did kind of propose to her with a makeshift bracelet and I hope that she kind of saw that."

