Police Scotland have launched an appeal following a serious road crash on the A710 which has left a 60-year-old man in a critical condition in hospital.

The incident happened on Friday afternoon near New Abbey in Dumfries and involved three vehicles.

A 44-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman alongside two girls aged 15 and 8 were taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary. They were all discharged a short time later.

A man and a women both aged 76 who were in a second car were uninjured in the incident.

A 60-year-old male driver of a third vehicle was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with his condition described as critical.

The road was closed for several hours to allow collision investigators to conduct enquiries at the scene.

Sergeant David Kerr said: “An investigation is under way to establish the full circumstances of the collision and I would appeal to any road users in that area to contact us with any information they may have. If anyone has dash cam footage, please pass it on as it could assist our enquiries.”

