The pronunciation of several rail stations in Cumbria are set to change.

Currently, many place names throughout the north of England are mispronounced on announcements on trains and stations. Local stations that are going to be changed in how they are pronounced include Burneside, Aspatria and Cark & Cartmel.

Currently Burneside is pronounced 'Burn-Side' and will be called 'Burn-E-Side', Aspatria is currently pronounced 'A-Spa-Tria' and will be called 'Ass-Pat-Ria', Cark and Cartmel is pronounced 'Cark-and-Cartmel' and will be called 'Cark-N-Cartmel'.

Aspatria is one of the stations to have a change in the pronunciation. Credit: Northern

Tricia Williams, Chief Operating Officer at Northern said: "I'd like to thank everyone that has sent in their feedback so far.

"We manage 467 stations across our network and some of them are pronounced very differently to how they appear in writing.

"That said, some corrections are, quite rightly, a request that station names be announced in full rather than shortened versions that have been adopted over time."

