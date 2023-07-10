Borders General Hospital is currently at capacity as it deals with an "exceptionally busy" emergency department.

The hospital said that due to "extreme pressures" the site on the outskirts of Melrose, Scotland, is at full capacity, describing the situation as "very challenging".

Members of the public are being asked to ease pressures on the hospital by using services "wisely".

A statement from NHS Borders said: " Due to extreme pressures the Borders General Hospital is at capacity. Our beds are full and our Emergency Department is exceptionally busy, with a number of people requiring admission.

"This is a very challenging situation and our staff are working exceptionally hard to care for patients.

"Please help us ease pressure by using services wisely."

People are being advised to call NHS 24 on 111 before attending the hospital's emergency department, so they can be signposted to the right place for the advice or care they need.

"You may need to wait a while for your call to be answered or for a member of the team to call you back, but this can be done in the comfort of your own home," the statement continued.

"If you do need to be seen you may be given an appointment time to minimise the time you need to spend in the department. This also reduces pressure on our team.

"If your family member is fit to be discharged from hospital, please help us to get them home quickly when they are well enough by being ready and available to collect them or support their discharge to their next place of care.

"Please understand that we cannot always offer the preferred next place of care in the location that you would choose, and we may ask you to compromise. Working with us to accept this means that we can get the flow through our hospitals moving, and offer care to the maximum amount of people who need it."

