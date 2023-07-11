A 14-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with a robbery and assault in Peebles that hospitalised a 42-year-old man.

The man was walking with a 54-year-old woman on a path leading from a pedestrian bridge on the Cuddyside towards March Street.

They were approached and threatened by a group of youths with the man assaulted and a bag of alcohol stolen.

He attended Borders General Hospital and received treatment for a number of injuries and the woman was uninjured.

A Police Scotland statement says that a report will be sent to the Children's reporter, and enquiries are ongoing.

