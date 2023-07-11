Great success for Borders nature project

Play Brightcove video

Watch the full episode of Border Life.

A community nature project has grown from strength to strength in the Scottish Borders with wildlife booming throughout Mauldsheugh Wood.

The project was started by Gethin Chamberlain, Go Wild Scotland founder, and has created a nature trail for people to explore the wildlife.

At the nature reserve fallen trees are used to create bird boxes and shelter for smaller animals.

Various information boards are located throughout. Credit: ITV

Gethin Chamberlain, said: “Yeah we have been a bit busy. We are lucky enough to be able to use the land and we have been given a long license to run it. Since we have been able to build nature trails, a 1km path network which is wheelchair accessible so we have seen a big uptake in the number of people who are able to come in now.

“We have planted somewhere in the region of 1500 trees. We saw a pine marten on our trail cameras and that was really exciting. We have about 30 different species of bird on a board and that is probably not everything that is in the wood. All of the birds though have their preferences.

“We have a website for the whole nature trail. We have 25 boards which we made from fallen timber. We drop them into the ground and put table tops on with little rubbing plaques where you can do brass rubbing.

"On the boards there is a qr code which takes you straight through to the website so you can get bits of information. We have trail cameras located around the wood and they pick up the wildlife as it moves around. We are using technology to help people see what is on their doorstep."

Another pond is being created in the wood. Chris is one of two people employed on the reserve. Lisa is the wildlife ranger taking one of the nature classes the site now offers.

Lisa is a wildlife ranger at the community wildlife project. Credit: ITV

Lisa McLeish, Wildlife Ranger: “It is going really well, all of the kids are always really enthusiastic. I have been running the club since January, the kids love the creepy crawlies.

“We try to keep it as active as we can because it is not school it is about getting out and enjoying nature and learning to respect the outdoors."

