Watch as Thomas Atkinson speaks about his success with England at the EAFF (European Amputee Football Federation) Nations League.

Goalkeeper Thomas Atkinson has reflected on his success with England at the EAFF Nations League in Poland.

He won goalkeeper of the tournament as England lifted the trophy becoming the first English side to win a major tournament in amputee football since 1989.

Between the sticks Cumbrian goalkeeper Thomas Atkinson kept two clean sheets on-route to England winning the competition.

The feeling still hasn't properly sunk in for Thomas who is still on cloud nine following his success on the international stage.

He said: "It is an amazing feeling. There are not many words you can use to describe winning a tournament with your country, it is like the pride you have when you get a winners medal and trophy back to your country. It is incredible really."

Amputee football has been dominated by Turkey at international level, with England coming into the tournament with no expectations to win.

Atkinson played a crucial role as England defeated Turkey in the tournament, inflicting Turkey's first loss in open play since 2014.

Atkinson said: "I couldn’t be happier really. We went to the tournament, not as favourites, but we wanted to go and give a good account of ourselves.

"We are building up to the European Championships. The goal was that we would play really well and take that positive momentum into the build-up for the Euro’s. We beat Turkey who are the world champions and won the Euro’s and they hadn’t been beaten in open play since 2014. We were the first team to keep a clean sheet."

Atkinson explains the challenges faced playing amputee football, he said: "All of the outfield players use crutches to move about the pitch.

"Goalkeepers like myself have an arm deficiency. Different disabilities or amputations can require different roles and I am one of the exceptions as England’s only double amputee."

Atkinson's career in the sport is looking bright and he is getting himself ready to move to sign for Polish giants Legia Warsaw. He is confident in his abilities and excited to move to eastern Europe to continue his footballing journey.

He said: "In England it is not as big or as popular a sport as it is in Poland or Turkey so very soon I am going to sign and go and play abroad for Legia Warsaw so that is really exciting times."

