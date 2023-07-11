Seagulls found shot dead in Workington as police launch investigation

Cumbria Police have launched an investigation after a number seagulls were found dead in Workington with injuries consistent with being shot.

There had been multiple reports of seagulls being found dead with injuries consistent with being shot on 25 June and 10 July.

Cumbria Police have launched an investigation after receiving reports of the dead bird being found on Duke Street in the town. Police believe that an air rifle may have been used to kill the seagulls.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...