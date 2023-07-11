Suella Braverman discusses policing and fire services in Cumbria

The Home Secretary Suella Braverman met with Cumbria's Deputy Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Mike Johnson to discuss policing and fire services in the county.

Yesterday's meeting saw issues relating to policing and fire services discussed with topics from officer recruitment, anti-social behaviour, to the transfer of fire governance to the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner all discussed.

Suella Braverman discussed various issues in Cumbria relating to policing and fire services. Credit: PA

DPFCC Mike Johnson, said: “It was an excellent meeting with the Home Secretary Suella Braverman where we were able to discuss the important issues affecting Cumbria Constabulary and Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service.

“It was a good opportunity to focus on the additional 169 police officers recruited by Cumbria Constabulary as part of the national Operation Uplift. Whilst some of the officers are still finishing their training, I was able to highlight the good work that the additional officers are already undertaking in our communities. For instance, PC Steele in Maryport has reduced anti-social behaviour by 47% and the roll-out of Community Beat Officers is set to continue.

“Also, I raised the importance of rural crime and the impact that it has on our rural communities. Over the last 48 hours we have had some significant arrests in Cumbria, and it is only by us all working together will we make Cumbria a place where criminals know that they will get caught.

“I was able to explain to the Home Secretary that our back-to-basics operational policing style here in Cumbria is being led by our new Chief Constable Rob Carden and I have invited her to come and visit the force to see the progress we are making.

“I was able to update the Home Secretary on the successful transfer of fire governance of Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service and our ambitious plans to develop the service.

“Underpinning all of the good work that we are currently focusing on is the importance of funding and I was able to highlight the impact that future funding has on our blue light services.”

