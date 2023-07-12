£12,000 raised for abandoned Moffat dogs

More than £12,000 has been raised for the animal charity that rescued six dogs that were abandoned in Dumfries and Galloway.

They were found in Moffat after a farmer killed four other dogs after reports that some sheep had been killed.

The dogs were rescued by Dumfries and Galloway Canine Rescue Centre with them expected to be in the care of the charity for the foreseeable future.

Since then more than 340 people have donated to the charity with more than £12,000 raised.

The six dogs have subsequently been named Toffee, Brodie, Glen, Rae, Charlotte, and Meadow.

Posting on social media Dumfries and Galloway Canine Rescue Centre said: "By now we are sure you have all heard about the dogs picked up in Moffat at the weekend. We would like to say a huge thanks to everyone who has already donated to help us cover the cost of caring for these dogs.

"They have been with us a few nights now and are slowly coming out of their shell. We appreciate all the interest but they could be with us a while before they will be ready for rehoming."

