Carlisle United goalkeeper Tomas Holy aiming high as Blues return to League One

Carlisle United goalkeeper Tomas Holy is aiming high as the Blues get set for their first campaign back in League One since 2013/14.

The Czech goalkeeper broke the record for the number of clean sheets kept by any Carlisle United shot-stopper over any league campaign last season with 20.

Holy is still riding the wave of Wembley success, with the triumph still fresh in his mind heading into the new season.

Tomas Holy is aiming for more success with Paul Simpson this season. Credit: PA

He said: "I think it will stay with me for some time. I have already got something in my football career that I can touch, I can hug. I have got it on my CV and now I am seriously looking forward to this season because I am just going to enjoy."

Following on from the success he had personally and the Blues had as a team, Holy is aiming for another positive campaign.

He believes that despite sides in the division having much larger budgets than United the players are still aiming high heading into the new season.

He said: "Last season was personally my best clean sheet-wise and I am definitely going to beat this record.

"As a club we have to dream big and we have to aim as high as possible and I am not saying we are going to finish top six, there are way bigger teams to be honest, but there is nothing stopping us."

The 31-year-old is at his fifth English club since moving to Gillingham in 2017. He has also played for Ipswich Town, Cambridge United and Port Vale.

Holy broke Carlisle United's clean sheet record last campaign. Credit: PA

Holy believes that the supporters at Carlisle United have made him feel at home in Cumbria and that the fans helped the players achieve promotion last season.

He said: "It is my home, these are my people. Since day one from last season they became my people, my family.

"I was told before I joined that the fans up north are the best and they have proved those people that told me that right.

"I am looking forward to this season and I hope the fans are too and they will give us their best and we would never have achieved what we did without the fans. We are all, both the players on the pitch and the people in the stands all one team."

