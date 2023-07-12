A man has been airlifted to hospital in Edinburgh following a single vehicle crash in the Scottish Borders.

It took place on the A6088 near to Bonchester Bridge and involved a red Suzuki Swift.

The man was airlifted to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with his injuries described as serious but not life-threatening.

Road Policing Sergeant Paul Ewing said: “We are asking for anyone who was in the area this morning and believes they saw the Suzuki Swift involved, or motorists who may have possible dash-cam footage, to please come forward."

