A Workington man has been jailed for eight months for falsely imprisoning and strangling a woman in Keswick.

Jordan James Black, of Napier Street, was due to go on trial in front of a jury at Carlisle Crown Court having previously denied a string of charges.

One alleged that he unlawfully imprisoned the woman, detaining her against her will, while another alleged non-fatal strangulation. Black also stood accused of falsely imprisoning a second female.

All charges were brought following incidents which occurred at a Keswick address on 21 February this year.

The 25-year-old subsequently changed his pleas on all three counts to guilty after receiving an advance indication from a judge, Recorder Tony Hawks, about the level of sentence he could expect if he admitted the offences. This indication had been sought by his barrister, Olivia Beesley.

By committing the crimes Black was in breach of a suspended sentence that had been imposed, along with community work aimed at rehabilitating him, at the crown court in February last year for threatening another person with an offensive weapon.

Black had repeatedly swung a claw hammer towards another man in Cockermouth having delivered mental abuse and indicated a wish to fight.

After hearing mitigation, Recorder Hawks imposed an immediate eight-month prison sentence for the 2023 offending. The judge also activated nine months of the 18 which had been suspended in the wake of last year’s hammer crime. This must be served consecutively, totalling 17 months.

The judge had previously observed that Black had a “shocking” list of previous convictions which included past violence and dishonesty.

