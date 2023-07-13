£4.1m boost for Cumbria's wildlife havens and natural habitats

More than £4m is being spent on improving Cumbria's natural habitats in one of the UK's biggest ever landscape projects.

Landowners, farmers and conservationists are working together to improve an area larger than Birmingham as part of a programme called Cumbria Connect.

It includes some of Britain's rarest and most spectacular habitats and species within the Lake District National Park and the Yorkshire Dales National Park in Eastern Cumbria.

Those behind the project say the landscapes will be enriched through nature-friendly farming, the creation of new habitats and the restoration of existing ones.

Martin Varley, Programme Manager for Cumbria Connect, said: “Areas most rich in nature are currently concentrated in managed, protected areas rather than being spread throughout the landscape as they could be.

"Our ambitious programme of landscape restoration will build bigger, better and more connected spaces for nature combining leading conservation techniques, guided by scientific research and harnessing the expertise and enthusiasm of local farmers and landowners.”

Water vole Credit: Ben Andrew

One of the project's first actions will be to re-introduce water voles in the Haweswater area.“Many people know water voles from Ratty in The Wind in the Willows," said Mr Varley.

"They were once abundant in Cumbrian rivers, but sadly they are now Britain’s fastest declining mammal. Over the last century we’ve gone from an estimated population of eight million to around 132,000. In that time they have disappeared from 94% of sites where they once lived.”

“We know water voles were historically present in the upper Eden and so a number of measures have been carried out at the site in recent years, such as re-wiggling Swindale Beck to create a more natural water course, along with necessary mink control, means that we are now in a place to be able to bring this charming rodent back to the landscape.”

The Cumbria Connect project partners include the RSPB, Lowther Estate, the Orton Fells Farm Cluster, North-West water company United Utilities and Natural England.