A74(M) closed northbound following overturned lorry

The A74(M) is closed northbound with drivers facing lengthy delays following an overturned lorry near Moffat.

The northbound carriageway is closed with traffic being diverted off at junction 15 and back on at junction 14.

Traffic Scotland provided an update to their social media pages stating that "trapped traffic has now been released but the Northbound carriageway remains closed."

Drivers are being asked to plan an alternative route. The diversion route is also causing delays to some motorists.

Traffic Scotland said on their website: "The A74(M) is closed to all Northbound traffic, between Jct 15 and Jct 14, due to a road traffic incident. Road users are advised to use an alternative route and expect longer than normal journey times."

