Appeal renewed for missing Kendal woman Mary Monkman

An appeal has been renewed for a missing woman from Kendal last spotted at popular Scottish beauty spot.

Mary Monkman has been missing for four weeks, with the last confirmed sighting of her on 16 June at Loch Doon, where she parked her car.

There is now emphasis to find a rucksack Mary had with her which has yet to be found. The bag Mary had with her was a distinctive Deuter Step Out 12 rucksack in Mint/Petrol.

Appeals have been renewed to find Mary Monkman.

Mary's brother Silas Denyer said: "Mary has now been missing for four weeks and it is quite possible that someone from another part of the UK saw Mary while visiting the Loch Doon area, and missed the local media appeals because they returned home that weekend.

"It’s also quite possible Mary has travelled further south since she disappeared, so it is now vital to expand the search.”

A businesswoman and also a mother of three, Mary runs Lakeland Artisan with her husband Geoff who was at Loch Doon last weekend handing out flyers and talking to members of the public.

There are appeals to help trace Mary's bag.

He said: "We miss her so much. She was always coming up with new ideas for work and for home, and they usually started with ‘I’ve just been thinking...’. She can always see the potential, she’s always looking to the future.

"I have to hope that Mary is out there reading this, somewhere. Mary, if you see this, just know that we love and miss you terribly. Please let someone, anyone, know that you’re OK.”

The 49-year-old is around 5'9" with shoulder length curly hair that had recently been dyed purple. She was dressed neither for camping nor for hiking, wearing a sleeveless floral top and leggings, lightweight shoes, and a distinctive Deuter day pack.

