Carlisle United sign forward following release by Blackburn Rovers

Carlisle United have signed former Blackburn Rovers forward Dan Butterworth on a two year contract.

The 23-year-old joins the Blues following his release from Championship side Blackburn Rovers.

He spent last season on loan with Port Vale where he made 34 appearances scoring four goals.

He made his debut for Blackburn when he was 18-years-old in a Carabao Cup win over Lincoln City in 2018. In total he made 17 appearances for Blackburn Rovers first team.

He also had a loan spell at Fleetwood Town where he scored one goal in twelve appearances.

The forward joins Dylan McGeouch, Jack Robinson, Alfie McCalmont, Ben Barclay and Sam Lavelle in signing for Paul Simpson's side this transfer window.

