Rallying cry to supporters as Whitehaven RLFC reveal financial concerns

Whitehaven RLFC have issued a rallying cry to supporters as financial concerns affecting the club continue.

The club have struggled to pay some wages on time and are exploring various funding opportunities.

Supporters are being urged to support the side on Sunday as they host the Bradford Bulls.

The five time Challenge Cup winners are heading to west Cumbria following a 31-14 defeat to Widnes Vikings and sit fifth in the Betfred Championship table after 18 matches.

Whitehaven sit in tenth with seven wins from their 18 matches this campaign.

Head Coach Jonty Gorley is thankful for the effort being put in by the supporters.

He said: " We keep going to the fans time and time again and fair play a lot of them keep turning up regardless of how we are doing and they keep putting money into the club but it's bigger than that now. We need businesses we need different sponsorship packages."

