4-year-old girl dies after being found unresponsive in Stranraer

A four-year-old girl has died after she was found unresponsive at a property in Stranraer.

Emergency services were called to Eastwood Avenue in the town shortly after 6am on Sunday 16 July.

The girl was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Officers are currently treating the death as unexplained. A police presence has been visible across the afternoon.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.10am on Sunday, 16 July, 2023 officers were called to a report of an unresponsive child at an address on Eastwood Avenue, Stranraer.

“Emergency services attended and the 4-year-old girl was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...