Man arrested and woman hospitalised after A592 crash

A man has been arrested and a woman taken to hospital following a crash on the A592 in Cumbria.

Officers were called to a collision involving a black Land Rover and a red Ford Fiesta near the entrance to the Storrs Hall Hotel in Windermere at around 10.38am on Saturday 15 July.

The driver of the Fiesta was taken to hospital at Preston.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Land Rover was arrested on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed limit for alcohol and a specified drug, as well as on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Cumbria Police closed the road while forensic investigations were carried out at the scene, but it has since reopened.

Officers are asking anyone with information or who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Anyone who can help them with their inquiries is asked to contact PC 1714 Docker or Sergeant 1962 Vickers on 101 - or email sciu@cumbria.police.uk – quoting incident 223 of July 15.

