Sammi Kinghorn clinches Silver in 400m relay

Borders para athlete Sammi Kinghorn added to her medal haul at the World Para Athletics Championships with silver in the T53 400m relay.

The Melrose-born athlete placed second in her third individual event of the championships, meaning she has finished on the podium of all of the events she has competed in so far.

Kinghorn got a good start on Switzerland's Cathine Debrunner, who found her pacre quickly to overtake with 250m to go.

She would go on to set a Championship record for the event of 50.16 seconds, with Kinghorn following in behind with a time of 52.53 seconds.

The Silver medal means Paris has been the 27-year-old's most successful world championships so far, after securing a gold medal in the T53 100m sprint - with the 4x100m Universal Relay still to compete in.

She said: "I t’s what I came here for – a medal in each event so far, so that’s good. I found it hard after yesterday – I only had about five hours sleep, so that’s probably not the greatest. My favourite event is the 100m and I did exactly what I needed to in that event.

“I was so close to my personal best in 400m, and that’s really exciting. My start: I’m going to watch that back because I definitely fumbled some of my pushes off the start, but I’m happy with my acceleration and the time, so that’s exciting for next year.

