Call for swimmers and paddleboarders to take part in Derwent Water survey

People who regularly use one of Cumbria's most popular lakes are being urged to take part in a survey that will help check the health of the water.

West Cumbria Rivers Trust and the National Trust are carrying out testing on Derwent Water and say they need feedback from those who use it for activities such as swimming, paddleboarding and rowing.

A West Cumbria Rivers Trust spokesman said: "Derwent Water is extremely popular due to its many areas of publicly accessible shoreline.

"The Trusts are trying to ascertain how many people are using the lake and what activities they are doing; the water quality sampling data will inform them if the water is fit to play in and may lead to a bathing water status application."

To complete the survey visit the West Cumbria Rivers Trust website