International cricket comes to Dumfries as Scotland take on Australia

Australia's Over 60s side are playing a Scotland team in Dumfries as the town's cricket club marks its 170th anniversary year.

It's one of several fixtures for the touring Australians who are in the UK to coincide with this summer's Ashes series.

The 40-over a side contest is taking place at the Nunholm ground on Monday 17 July from 2pm.

As well as the game against Scotland the veterans from Down Under are playing a five-match series against England's over 60s in a contest dubbed 'The Grey Ashes'.