A Jack Russell terrier had a lucky escape after he was rescued following a fall down one of Britain's biggest waterfalls.

Members of Moffat Mountain Rescue Team were called to the Grey Mare's Tail near Moffat on Sunday 16 July.

His owner alerted the volunteers when Louis tumbled down the hillside and disappeared from sight towards the waterfall which plunges 60 metres into the valley below.

The Grey Mare's Tail waterfall near Moffat Credit: Moffat Mountain Rescue Team

Three members of the team discovered him in one of the lower pools and set up a rope system to lower one of them down with a specialised animal rescue bag.

The dog was then lifted up to safety and reunited with his relieved owner.