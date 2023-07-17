New campaign to cut deaths and serious injuries on Cumbrian road

Emergency services are increasing their presence on a Cumbrian road in a bid to cut the number of deaths and serious injuries.

A stretch of the A66 between Junction 40 of the M6 at Penrith and Kirkby Thore has been identified as a high risk area.

Partner agencies, including Cumbria Fire & Rescue Service and National Highways, have agreed to provide a high visibility presence aimed at improving driver behaviour.

Police say work is already on-going on the A66 to reduce the likelihood of collisions including the deployment of a safety camera van in the area.In the two months from 20 April to 20 June, the van has been deployed 98 times on the A66 east of Penrith, resulting in 682 notices of intended prosecution. Of these, 30 were for speeds in excess of 95mph, with the highest two being 133mph and 134mph.

Sergeant Jack Stabler of Cumbria Police said: “Significantly reducing the number of people killed and seriously injured on our roads, with the aim of reducing that figure to zero, is not just a priority for the police but a priority for all organisations in the road safety partnership and should be a goal for everyone across the county.“Such an ambitious goal requires new thinking and new ways of working, which is why I’m so pleased partner agencies have taken this step beyond its usual way of working, in support of saving lives on our roads.”Cumbria’s Deputy Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Mike Johnson, said: “This pilot is exactly the type of innovation that we need to help reduce the number of people being killed or seriously injured on our county’s roads and to achieve Vision Zero.“The Cumbria Road Safety Partnership are already taking steps to reduce the likelihood of significant incidents and all partners are passionate about keeping our roads as safe as possible for everyone from motorists to pedestrians, but it is a community effort."