More than 20 arrests in Cumbria Police operation

Police have arrested more than 20 people across Cumbria for crimes including robbery, burglary, blackmail and drug-driving in the force's latest crime crackdown.

Officers carried out warrants and targeted wanted individuals across the county between 10 and 14 July as part of Operation Merlin.

Superintendent Sarah Jones said: “Operation Merlin has become a regular part of our proactive policing operations and sees officers undertake co-ordinated activity to bring in those people who are wanted by the police or the courts, as well as those suspected of involvement in criminality.

“Last week’s activity resulted in 24 arrests being made. Many of those who found themselves arrested were only too aware of their status as wanted or sought individuals.

“Our advice to anyone else who knows they are sought by the police or the courts is to come forward before Operation Merlin comes for you.”