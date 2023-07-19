Play Brightcove video

Watch the full episode of Border Life.

What was once a boggy corner of a farm field has been transformed by volunteers into a full blown natural sanctuary in Dumfries and Galloway.

The Aldouran Wetland Garden near Leswalt Village was taken over by the community in 2006 and is now a thriving habitat for a wide variety of plants and animals.

The garden now sees over 15,000 visitors a year, including school and nursery groups who are able to visit for educational activities.

One of the longest serving volunteers Jane Sloan said: "It's very much a community effort, run by people who are interested in nature and biodiversity. And we have a range of ages from five years old to eighty-five years old helping in this.

"For those of us who are retired, it fills a big gap in our lives and it gives us a focus."

Richard and his sons go pond-dipping in the wetlands section of the garden. Credit: ITV News

Another team member, Richard Patchett, joined after a visit with his kids. He now regularly catalogues the wildlife in the garden's wetland with his sons.

Richard said: "I'm a lorry driver and I work six days a week. In my spare time, I like to help out here and the boys do as well. Today youngsters don't go in the outdoors. They don't do the stuff I used to do when I was a boy.

"I just want the children to get to know nature and then they can pass it on to their children as well."

