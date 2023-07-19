A road north of Carlisle will be closed during the day from Monday next week.

The A6071 between Brampton and Smithfield will be undergoing improvement works from 24 July to Tuesday 22 August.

During works, the road will be closed between 8am and 8pm.

The closure will take place in to phases over the four weeks. From Monday until 7 August, the closure will be between Brampton and Newtown.

For the latter two weeks, the road will be blocked between Newtown and Smithfield.

Cumberland Council are advising drivers to plan their journeys ahead of time and follow the designated diversion route.

