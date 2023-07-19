One of Cumbria's biggest employers has appointed its new chief executive.

Euan Hutton, who lives near Cockermouth, has taken on the top job at Sellafield.

He began his career on Sellafield's graduate programme before embarking on a 31 year career in the UK and international nuclear industry.

In 2016 he was appointed Sellafield's director of environment, health and safety where he supported the transition of the company into a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority.

More recently he has held the role of Chief Nuclear Officer since 2018.

Mr Hutton said: “It’s a huge honour to be leading this unique organisation at a pivotal moment in its history.

“Sellafield has a proud record of serving the national interest over the last 70 years.

“I’m committed to continuing this by stepping up the pace of safe delivery and working in partnership with our supply chain and communities.

“We can only do this together if we have a culture where everyone is listened to, respected, and included.

“Everyone has a role to play in the success of Sellafield Ltd and I’m proud to lead the organisation into its next chapter.”

Sellafield is Europe's largest nuclear site and employs over 10,000 staff.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...