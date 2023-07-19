A statue has been unveiled that pays tribute to one of West Cumbria's rugby league greats.

Gus Risman became a big name locally and nationally over a career that included over 300 games for Workington Town in the 1940s and 50s. He was one of the squad that won the 1952 challenge cup at Wembley for the side.

Gus Risman is one of the three 'codebreaker' rugby league heroes who is being honoured with a statue in Cardiff. Credit: ITV Border

The statue, unveiled in Cardiff this morning, depicts Risman as well as Clive Sullivan and Billy Boston. The three Welsh 'codebreakers' were among the first to switch codes from amateur rugby union careers to professional rugby league teams in the north of England.

The statue will be the first in Wales to depict non-fictionalised, named black men. Credit: ITV News

Risman, who was born in South Wales, is depicted on the left of the statue. He is the namesake of Risman Place in Workington.

The son of Russian immigrants who settled in Tiger Bay, he is a member of the Rugby League and Workington Halls of Fame as well as being on the Welsh Sports Hall of Fame ‘Roll of Honour'.

He died in 1994 at the age of 83.

