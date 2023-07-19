Cumbria's marathon man and a woodworking fundraiser have been nominated for JustGiving Awards for their efforts in raising money for charitable causes.

Gary McKee from Cleator Moor ran a marathon every day in 2022, raising over one million pounds for Macmillan Cancer Support and Hospice at Home West Cumbria.

13-year-old Gabriel Clark went viral in April 2022 after thousands entered a raffle to win his handmade wooden bowl to raise funds for Save the Children's Ukraine appeal. He has raised over £270,000.

The pair are nominated for Endurance Fundraiser of the Year and Young Fundraiser of the Year respectively.

The My Name'5 Doddie Foundation is also nominated for Charity of the Year after it saw over £2 million raised and 38,000 participants in the 2023 campaign, Doddie Aid.

The JustGiving awards recognise notable fundraising efforts. Gary and Gabriel are among 21 nominated individuals from across the country.

Voting for the awards closes on 25 August.

