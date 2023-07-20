A 79-year-old man has gone missing after heading out for his daily walk in the south west of Scotland.

John McVean is known for taking lengthy walks in Dumfries and Galloway and took his regular route towards a local path known as Walk Seven on Wednesday afternoon but has not been seen since.

He was last spotted at 2.12pm near Ghyll Crescent walking towards Old Minnigaff and Glenamour.

Play Brightcove video

Video Credit: Viewer footage

Inspector Stewart McColm of Police Scotland said: “It is out of character for John to not return home from his daily walk. He has now been missing overnight and we have a number of police and partner resources out conducting searches in the Newton Stewart and surrounding area."

As well as Dumfries and Galloway Mountain Rescue and Police Scotland bringing in a helicopter from Glasgow, firefighters have also been searching Penkiln Burn.

A police helicopter from Glasgow joined the search with firefighters and mountain rescue to find missing seventy-nine-year-old John McVean.

Mr McVean is around 5ft 8ins tall with grey/white hair. He wears glasses and is thought to be wearing a black cap, green waterproof jacket and blue jeans.

Inspector McColm added: “I am particularly appealing to residents of Minnigaff, Old Minnigaff, Glenamour, Cumloden, Newton Stewart Golf Club and Conifer Lodges, to check their gardens, sheds and outbuildings, in case John has become disorientated and sought shelter.”

Police Scotland are asking anyone who may be able to let them know of his whereabouts to contact them

Those with information should report it to Police Scotland via 101 and quote incident number 3925 of 19 July 2023.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.