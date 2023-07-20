Another series of rail strikes have begun today and are expected to cause widespread disruption at the start of the school holidays.

Fourteen train operating companies are taking part in a national dispute over pay, working conditions and job security.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union are continuing to strike after rail bosses announced 2,000 job cuts as well as the closure of 1,000 ticket offices.

RMT general secretary, Mick Lynch, said: "I am proud of our members for showing such fortitude and resolve in this long running dispute.

"The recent attack on ticket offices and the threat to de-staff our railways has galvanised a huge groundswell of public support, which we are grateful for.

RMT General Secretary, Mick Lynch, said: "Our dispute will continue until we can reach a negotiated settlement." Credit: PA

"Our members and our union will not be cowed by rail bosses or government ministers and our dispute will continue until we can reach a negotiated settlement."

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “The Government has met the rail unions, listened to them and facilitated improved offers on pay and reform. The union leaders should put these fair and reasonable offers to their members so this dispute can be resolved.”

Mr Lynch added: "We remain steadfast in our industrial programme and are available for talks 24/7 with the train operating companies."

Which rail companies are affected by industrial action?

Companies affected by industrial action include Cross Country Trains, Northern Trains and Transpennine Express.

For those heading off on holiday, the Gatwick Express is also affected. A full list can be found here.

When are the strikes scheduled?

The first of three rail strikes has begun today - Thursday 20 July.

Another will follow on Saturday 22 July and also Saturday 29 July.

Kathryn O'Brien is the Customer Service and Operations Director for Transpennine Express. She said: "The further strike action planned from RMT will once again cause severe disruption to our services.

"Anyone planning on travelling on these days should only do so if their journey is absolutely essential. If you do travel, the trains we are able to run are likely to be extremely busy and anyone planning on travelling should allow additional time and check carefully before they travel."

Transpennine Express is one of fourteen train companies affected by the latest spate of national rail strikes. Credit: PA

Bikes are not permitted on any Transpennine Express train on a strike day.

Further details can be found via this link.