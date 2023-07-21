Burnley confirm signing of Cumbrian goalkeeper James Trafford

Burnley have confirmed the signing of Cumbrian England under 21 international James Trafford for an undisclosed fee.

The goalkeeper, who was England's hero in the U21 European Championship final, has made the move to Turf Moor on a four-year-deal.

He joins the Clarets from Manchester City, following successful loan spells with Accrington Stanley and Bolton Wanderers.

He told Burnley's club media: “I feel very happy to officially be a Burnley player, I was excited for it to all get done whilst the Euros was going on, I knew a lot about it and I was waiting to get back to make it all official really.

“I want to improve and learn as much as I can here and as a team, I just want to take it a day at a time and try and achieve as much as we can going forward.”

Manager Vincent Kompany added: "We’ve signed an extremely talented young man. More than just a talent he’s a great character.

"James is a very impressive, confident mature young man. Most people have seen what he’s achieved in his career so far and his level of talent.

"We’re looking forward to developing that even further. Making him even better. He’s done so much all ready and what excites us is how far he can go."

