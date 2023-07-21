Play Brightcove video

Kendal's first ever Pride began today.

Jamie Hooper, chair of the organising group, said: “We really believe the programme offers a little bit of something for everyone and we’re looking forward to seeing people enjoy the weekend.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the amount of local people and businesses who’ve come together to get involved and make pride happen."

The Friday will begin with a screening of four outdoor-themed films at The Brewery Arts Centre from 5.30pm, followed by a free opening party at About Time Espresso Bar on Finkle Street.

On Saturday, the Pride Village will take over the Brewery's garden with family activities provided by Ragtag Arts from 10am to 4pm.

In the evening, The Big Pride Party will take place in The Venue from 7pm with performances from Kendal-based drag queen Nova Gina, drag king Andi Blewitt and drag songstress Layla Zee Susan.

On Sunday the programme will kick off with a wild dip in Windermere from 10.30am, followed by a free yoga session at the United Reform Church at 12.30pm and the chance to come together for a moment of reflection and remembrance at Kendal Castle from 2pm.

